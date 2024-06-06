Report: US College Dropouts Rose to 36.8M in 2022

The number of college dropouts age 18 to 64 climbed to 36.8 million in 2022, according to a report published Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The ongoing series of reports called Some College, No Credential noted that although the number of new enrollments has leveled off, the number of students who aren't reengaging with college via reenrollment and credential attainment continues to drive increases.

The 36.8 million students who have dropped out of college represent a 2.9% increase from the previous year.

The report noted that the SCNC population tends to be less white and more male than the overall undergraduate population. Students who are the first in their family to attend college are more likely to consider leaving, as are low-income students who may be weighing the benefits of college versus jumping right into the workforce.

As the cost of a college education is steadily rising, its perceived benefits are causing many to question the return on investment. Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $56,190 in the 2023-24 school year, according to the College Board which monitors college pricing and student aid.

Nancy Goodman, founder of College Money Matters told CNBC in April, the challenge for students is to find a way to push through and borrow less.

"The worst thing you can do is have loans and drop out because then you have the debt and not the advantage of the degree," she said.

According to a Pew Research Center poll in released in May, only 1 in 4 U.S. adults feels it is extremely or very important to have a four-year college degree to have a well-paying job in the current economy.

The view of a college education was also broken down by political leanings. Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were far more likely to than Democrats to believe someone without a four-year year degree can get a well-paying job at 42% to 26%.