College Board Makes BLM Instruction Optional

The College Board has made instruction on the Black Lives Matter movement optional and cut the Black queer experience from its AP African American Studies curriculum following criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, reported The Miami Herald.

The organization, which offers Advanced Placement courses that can help high school students earn college credit, said Wednesday the changes were made after "intense public debate."

"The fact of the matter is that this landmark course has been shaped over years by the most eminent scholars in the field, not political influence," the College Board said in a statement.

The program, it added, consulted with professors from "more than 200 colleges nationwide, including dozens of historically Black colleges and universities, along with dedicated high school teachers across the country."

The new framework is intended to be used in the 2024-2025 school year.

Many said the group kowtowed to DeSantis in making the changes.

"Such a shame and disgrace that scholars allowed ideological bullies to prevail," said Florida Democratic state Rep. Ashley Gantt on X of the new framework, adding that the College Board lost its "credibility and academic integrity."

The GOP presidential candidate earlier this year criticized the inclusion of AP African American Studies course topics like queer theory, the Black Lives Matter movement and reparations. The Florida Department of Education in January said the state would not be teaching the classes in schools, claiming it was, "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

The College Board revised the course twice, including once after DeSantis hinted that the state could cut ties with the organization entirely.

Wednesday’s release is the product of the second revision.