×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: college | applications | loans | illegal | migrants

Sen. Schmitt: Illegals 'Prioritized' for Govt College Loans

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 06:02 PM EDT

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., has requested a response from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona explaining why the federal college loan applications for prospective American students are mired in a "bureaucratic disaster" while the applications of illegal migrants are "prioritized."

In his letter to Cardona, sent Wednesday, Schmitt pointed out that despite having ample time and resources, the Department of Education has not successfully implemented the new, simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The simplified FAFSA comes from the FAFSA Simplification Act, which passed in 2020 with the intention of streamlining the application process by reducing the number of questions from 108 to 38. Yet, according to the senator, prospective students found themselves unable to access the form until December 2023, resulting in significant delays.

Noting the lack of availability, Schmitt added that "colleges and universities did not begin to receive student data from completed applications until the end of March 2024, delaying the process further."

"Now, students are not expected to receive financial aid letters until April or even May. This is well past many universities' decision timelines and most final decisions are required before mid-May."

"The impact of this bureaucratic disaster has been keenly felt in Missouri," the senator continued.

Citing a report from Kansas City's NPR outlet KCUR, Schmitt conveyed that the rollout of the simplified FAFSA, while marketed as a streamlined approach for federal loans, "has been marked by glitches, delays, and updates complicating the process for families."

But what's more concerning than the Department of Education's mere administrative failures, or the "unnecessary and legally dubious loan bailout initiatives," is that "the Department has prioritized the applications of families with illegal aliens, devising 'workarounds' and loopholes to allow these applications to be submitted."

This potential obfuscation of the federal college loan application, according to Schmitt, relegates working American families dependent on FAFSA determinations to the end of the line.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., has requested a response from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona explaining why the federal college loan applications for prospective American students are mired in a "bureaucratic disaster" while the applications of illegal migrants are...
college, applications, loans, illegal, migrants
313
2024-02-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved