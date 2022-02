Coinbase's QR code Super Bowl ad was so popular it caused the app to crash.

The a cryptocurrency exchange platform's ad, a callback to the nostalgic time when the DVD logo would bounce across the screen, was supplanted by a QR code linked to Coinbase. Upon scanning the code, followers were prompted by a screen where they were told they could be part of $3 million in giveaways by signing up.

But according to NBC, the website traffic was so high that it crashed due to "connection issues."