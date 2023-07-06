×
Tags: cocaine | white house | secret service | west wing

WH Cocaine Found in Different Location Than Reported

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 02:47 PM EDT

Officials investigating the bag of cocaine found in the White House are now saying that the substance was not found in a cubby near the formal West Wing lobby, but in one near the White House West Executive entrance.

They're also saying there are low expectations about discovering who left the bag there, as it is an area where there are often several people, reports NBC News.

The inquiry into the cocaine was expected to take a few weeks, but now investigators are expecting to be finished by Monday.

Now, the officials are saying the cocaine had been found in an entrance area between a lower-level lobby and the entrance foyer. The entrance is located near an area where several vehicles, such as the vice president's limousine, are parked. It is also one floor below the main offices of the West Wing and on the same floor as a dining area and the Situation Room.

Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to answer which of the West Wing's entrances was where the cocaine was found, but NBC's sources maintain the area where the bag was located is a heavily trafficked location used by visitors, VIP guests, tourists, staff, military, and employees of facilities operations.

"This is a heavily, heavily trafficked — heavily traveled, to be more accurate — area of the campus of the White House," Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's press conference. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through.”

Newsmax's James Rosen, reporting on the cocaine, said the Secret Service and FBI are growing more pessimistic about finding the person who brought the drugs into the White House.

"It’s very difficult to reverse-engineer a dime bag of cocaine," a source said, Rosen reported on Twitter. "If it were as easy as just finger-printing the bag and identifying a match, it would have happened by now."

"Law enforcement officials are cautioning they don’t pick up everything — even in so densely surveilled an environment as Chicago, where shooters are frequently not captured in the act on video," Rosen added.

Jean-Pierre, meanwhile, said the investigation is in the hands of the Secret Service and referred further questions to the agency.

The bag with the powder was found Sunday during a routine patrol of the White House and tested positive for cocaine in a lab on Wednesday.

Biden and his family were reportedly at Camp David, Maryland, not at the White House when the cocaine was discovered.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Wednesday sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle seeking more information on the investigation, and officials say the letter has been received and the agency will respond.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
