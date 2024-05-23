WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cobb | lawyer | trump | florida | judge | cannon

Former Trump Lawyer: Fla. Docs Judge Incompetent

By    |   Thursday, 23 May 2024 12:08 PM EDT

Ty Cobb, former White House lawyer under then-President Donald Trump, blasted the "incompetence" of Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon for continuing to delay the classified docs trial against his former boss, adding his belief that the trial will never happen.

Cobb made the comments in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, hours after Cannon held hearings in Fort Pierce, Florida, on motions to dismiss made by Trump's legal team and his co-defendants.

The original trial date was scheduled for this past Monday.

"I don't think this case will move at all," Cobb told CNN. "And I think the fact that she's scheduling hearings, multiple hearings, sort of one or two motions at a time is compelling evidence of that. Most federal judges would have long ago ruled on all the pending motions.

"And frankly, this is a case that should've started trial yesterday or two days ago when the original trial date was set. This case could have easily gotten to trial. Only her incompetence and perceived bias has prevented that," added Cobb, who has been a frequent critic of Cannon.

Cobb in March called Cannon "embarrassing" and "unhinged" over rulings she had made to that point; in early April Cobb called Cannon "incompetent" and predicted she'd be removed from the case; and earlier this month he said her ruling to postpone the start of the trial indefinitely was "tragic" and "inexplicable."

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants — his valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira — filed multiple motions seeking to have the case thrown out. Wednesday's hearings were the first since Cannon, on May 7, indefinitely postponed the trial of the former president.

Trump pleaded not guilty last June to the federal charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Cobb scoffed when asked about Cannon's assertions in court Wednesday that it would be "hard" for jurors "to detect what's different in these counts," addressing defense concerns about how prosecutors structured their indictment.

"I think most jurors will have a triple-digit IQ," Cobb told CNN. "And that's probably not familiar territory for Judge Cannon. But I don't think they'll have the difficulty that she perceives."

Cobb served two years as White House counsel under Trump.

Information from AFP was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ty Cobb, former White House lawyer under then-President Donald Trump, blasted the "incompetence" of Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon for continuing to delay the classified docs trial against his former boss.
cobb, lawyer, trump, florida, judge, cannon
384
2024-08-23
Thursday, 23 May 2024 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved