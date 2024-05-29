US Coast Guard Seizes $468 Million of Confiscated Cocaine

The United States Coast Guard unloaded nearly 34,000 pounds of confiscated cocaine worth an estimated $468 million Tuesday in San Diego, officials confirmed.

The narcotics were captured by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro over a one-month period between Feb. 21 and March 23 during maritime busts off the coasts of Mexico and South America.

"The crew put in an incredible amount of work over very long hours, and I couldn't be prouder of them," cutter Capt. Rula Deisher said in a statement.

"Their dedication and grit goes to show that Munro is one of the best national security cutters in the fleet, and we are committed to keeping the country safe by stopping illegal drugs before they hit the street. There isn't a better crew to serve with and I'm honored to have spent my final patrol with them."

Officials say the massive amount of cocaine was obtained in eight separate encounters with drug smuggling vessels.

"The effort put in while interdicting more than 33,000 lbs of cocaine in a few weeks' time is unparalleled," Coast Guard District 11 Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto said. "We will continue our commitment to stopping these criminals and the vast amounts of drugs they attempt to bring into our country."

The Coast Guard Cutter Munro is the sixth Legend Class National Security Cutter, and is home-ported in Alameda, California, according to CBS12 out of San Deigo.