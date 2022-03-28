CNN Analyst Pulls Trump Into Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Fray

According to CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, the chaos in the Dolby Theater after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards has everything to do with former President Donald Trump.

Smith smacked Rock in the face during the Oscars on Sunday night, storming the stage after the comedian made a joke about the "King Richard" actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Although the incident shocked the crowd, the show went on and Smith won the sought-after Best Actor award.

Rangappa decided the cinematic crowd remained seated after Smith's assault because of Trump.

"So did like anyone walk out after that happened???" she tweeted. "Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?"

Twitter user Penni W. responded to Rangappa's tweet, saying, "I would have walked out. It's unbelievable no one protested."

RobertC said, "Toxic masculinity on full display."

Some Twitter users, however, thought Rangappa's connection was tenuous at best.

"Go to bed," Guillermina Rollin said. "Everything is not about Trump."

Jack Saint said, "Only a federal agent could produce a take like this."

According to her Twitter profile, Rangappa is a former FBI special agent.

Twelve hours after her initial post referencing Trump, Rangappa tweeted "The MAGA [Make America Great Again] hate emails have begun, which tells me that the below tweet has made its way to the Breitbart ecosystem."

"The sad part is that they are so stupid they don't realize I'm not comparing Smith to Trump, I'm comparing the audience to them."

Last year, Rangappa compared a Southwest Airlines pilot to an ISIS sympathizer, The Daily Wire reports. A pilot on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque signed off his cabin announcement by saying, "Let's go Brandon," according to an Associated Press journalist who was reportedly on the flight.

The phrase has become code among critics of President Joe Biden and serves as a sanitized version of a profanity-laced message for the president.

The CNN analyst unleashed her thoughts on Twitter after the pilot referenced it.

"As an experiment, I'd love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say 'Long live ISIS' before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours," she tweeted.

Fox News reports that Rangappa doxxed an intern from the Washington Free Beacon last year, revealing her personal contact information to the world on Twitter and mocking her as a "Karen" when she took the information down.

A senior lecturer at Yale University, Rangappa once criticized former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for going by her middle name Nikki, instead of her first name "Nimrata," which is listed on her birth certificate.

Under former network president Jeff Zucker, CNN memorably ditched its previously nonpartisan format to become an aggressively anti-Trump, liberal news network.

Zucker was forced to resign earlier this year for failing to disclose a romantic personal relationship with a CNN colleague.

Fox reports that incoming executive Chris Licht is expected to try to pull the network back toward the just-the-facts approach that founder Ted Turner espoused.