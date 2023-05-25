×
CNN Town Hall With Pence Fuels 2024 Speculation

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 01:15 PM EDT

CNN is set to host a presidential town hall in Iowa next month with former Vice President Mike Pence, fueling speculation that he might launch a 2024 presidential campaign.

The prime time event will be moderated by CNN anchor Dana Bash and will air June 7 at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, according to the network.

Pence will take questions during the forum from Bash and audience members who plan to participate in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Pence in April said any "serious" candidate seeking the Republican nomination would need to declare by June and suggested that he would make his decision on running in 2024 in the coming "weeks and not months."

"If we have an announcement to make, it'll be well before late June," he told CBS's "Face the Nation."

Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr questioned why CNN was billing the event with Pence as a presidential town hall.

"Interesting that CNN is describing this as a 'Republican Presidential Town Hall' since Mike Pence hasn't officially declared yet…" Barr wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

It will be the third of CNN's presidential town halls after hosting former President Donald Trump earlier this month. CNN announced it will host GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on June 4.

