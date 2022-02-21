Ted Turner Biographer: CNN Founder Hates What Jeff Zucker Did With the Company

Porter Bibb, a longtime friend and biographer of Ted Turner, told The Ankler that the CNN founder hates what former WarnerMedia President Jeff Zucker did with the network, an interview released on Saturday revealed.

Bibb also revealed the 83-year-old billionaire is in declining health due to Lewy body syndrome.

"What does Turner think about CNN now?" the outlet asked Bibb.

"I have not spoken to him [recently], because candidly he cannot really carry on a conversation," Bibb replied. "His brain is starting to go. But he’s been adamantly [against] what Zucker did with CNN, turning it into an opinion network, to compete with Fox [News] and losing the concept of hard news 24/7 was wrong."

The interview comes as a series of improprieties have rocked CNN.

The scandals began when a New York state probe into sexual harassment allegations against former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed evidence of collusion between the then-governor and his brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, resulting in Chris Cuomo's suspension.

Later, claims against Chris Cuomo of sexual misconduct also arose — leading to his final termination on Dec. 4, 2021, according to The New York Times.

On Feb. 2, Jeff Zucker resigned after admitting to a relationship with CNN's executive vice president Allison Gollust. Gollust resigned herself on Feb. 15 when an internal investigation revealed she also had communications with Andrew Cuomo.

An assault and battery case levied against CNN anchor Don Lemon is also moving forward after a federal judge set a date for jury selection, court documents obtained by The Advocate showed.