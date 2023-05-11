CNN Labels Tucker Carlson 'Right-Wing Extremist'

CNN on Tuesday labeled former Fox News host Tucker Carlson a "right-wing extremist" in a Twitter post related to his new platform.

"Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month," CNN wrote.

CNN also called Carlson a "right-wing extremist" in its story about his announcement.

Carlson, who worked at CNN from 2000 to 2005 as host of "The Spin Room," on Tuesday said he was starting a new show, though offered no details of when his new program would begin or about its content.

"Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That's why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments," Carlson said. "Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now."

Carlson slammed the news media in his announcement video and strongly alluded to his firing from Fox News.

"The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits," Carlson said. "And you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That's not a guess, that's guaranteed."