CNN Prime-Time Ratings Flounder, Lowest Since 1991

CNN's prime-time viewership among the key 25-54 age demographic dipped during the week of May 13-19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to its smallest audience since 1991, with just 83,000 tuning in, according to Nielsen.

Fox News garnered 186,000 viewers in the key demographic during that time span and MSNBC had 111,000, according to data. Much of cable news was dominated by coverage of former President Donald Trump's legal expense trial.

While CNN showed significant growth in its daytime hours, up about 44 % year over year, its total prime-time audience was almost quadrupled by Fox News — 518,000 total average viewers to 2 million for Fox.

"Throughout the month, FNC posted double-digit increases versus last year as the competition managed to lose younger viewership despite the intense news cycle. In fact, FNC added more viewers year-over-year than any other cable news network, solidifying its place as the go-to destination for breaking news," Fox News said in a press release Wednesday.

A CNN spokesperson told the New York Post that the network's prime-time ratings are "all growing year over year" among viewers aged 25-54.

The spokesperson added that CNN's prime-time lineup, starting from "Erin Burnett Outfront" at 7 p.m. to its rebroadcast of "Anderson Cooper 360" at midnight, is "registering double-digit, year-over-year growth" in total viewers.