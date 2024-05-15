CNN Data Analyst Claps Back at Biden for Dismissing Polls

CNN data analyst Harry Enten criticized President Joe Biden for dismissing polling numbers that shows him behind former President Donald Trump in several key swing states, suggesting that he was being hypocritical, Mediaite pointed out.

Erin Burnett played a portion of her interview with Biden last week in which the president questioned the accuracy of a number of swing state surveys showing him trailing Trump, saying that Biden "expressed disdain and frustration for polls in general, particularly in terms of how they are judging him on the economy."

Biden claimed that "the polling data has been wrong all along ... [when] you guys do a poll at CNN, how many folks do you have to call to get one response?"

Burnett then asked Enten, Biden "doesn't like what they're [polls] showing right now. Is he right or is it wishful thinking?"

Enten answered that Biden "loved the polls four years ago when they showed him ahead. These are the same polls now."

However, Enten noted that "the polls can be right at this point, and then keep in mind, we still have six months until the election. Polls can change plenty."

Enten went on to point out that surveys this amount of time from the presidential election are often far off from the November results, with the biggest difference being 15 points in 1988.

Enten said that since 1972, "on election day in the average battleground states, the polls were off six points. In 2020, they were off five points. So, if we're talking about one, two-point leads in these battleground states, the polls could be showing one thing and then the other person could certainly win."