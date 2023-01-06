MRC Poll: CNN Viewers Tuning Out Due to 'Liberal/Left-Wing Bias'

A new poll found that most CNN viewers who are watching the network less than they used to cite "its liberal/left-wing bias" as one reason why, The Washington Times reports.

Forbes reported last month that CNN's average prime-time audience dropped by 33% over the last year, down to 730,000 viewers on average for the network's lowest-rated year ever.

The survey, which was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates on behalf of the conservative Media Research Center, found just over half of those who watch CNN agreed with the statement: "One of the reasons I find myself watching CNN less often is because of its liberal/left-wing bias."

54% of CNN viewers watch the network less than they used to.

61% of those viewers said "liberal/left-wing bias" is one of the reasons why they watch CNN less.

80% of conservatives agreed.

52% of moderates agreed.

52% of liberals agreed.

"The MRC's new poll demonstrates that CNN's biased political coverage is undoubtedly a key factor in driving many of these viewers away from the network," the center said in a statement.

The poll surveyed 1,000 voters in the most recent general election from Dec. 9-14, 2022 with no margin of error given.