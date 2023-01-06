×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cnn | poll | liberal bias | viewers | ratings

MRC Poll: CNN Viewers Tuning Out Due to 'Liberal/Left-Wing Bias'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 06 January 2023 01:19 PM EST

A new poll found that most CNN viewers who are watching the network less than they used to cite "its liberal/left-wing bias" as one reason why, The Washington Times reports.

Forbes reported last month that CNN's average prime-time audience dropped by 33% over the last year, down to 730,000 viewers on average for the network's lowest-rated year ever.

The survey, which was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates on behalf of the conservative Media Research Center, found just over half of those who watch CNN agreed with the statement: "One of the reasons I find myself watching CNN less often is because of its liberal/left-wing bias."

  • 54% of CNN viewers watch the network less than they used to.
  • 61% of those viewers said "liberal/left-wing bias" is one of the reasons why they watch CNN less.
  • 80% of conservatives agreed.
  • 52% of moderates agreed.
  • 52% of liberals agreed.

"The MRC's new poll demonstrates that CNN's biased political coverage is undoubtedly a key factor in driving many of these viewers away from the network," the center said in a statement.

The poll surveyed 1,000 voters in the most recent general election from Dec. 9-14, 2022 with no margin of error given.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new poll found that most CNN viewers who are watching the network less than they used to cite "its liberal/left-wing bias" as one reason why, The Washington Times reports.
cnn, poll, liberal bias, viewers, ratings
199
2023-19-06
Friday, 06 January 2023 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved