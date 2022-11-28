CNN Has New Chief White House Correspondent After Staff Shake-Up

CNN announced a few staff changes on Monday, including promoting Phil Mattingly to chief White House correspondent.

Mattingly will replace Kaitlan Collins, who moved to New York City to co-anchor "CNN This Morning."

"Long line of big shoes to fill — and an absolute privilege to attack that challenge head on alongside the best White House team in the game. Back to work," tweeted Mattingly, who joined CNN in 2015 to cover the 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign.

Mattingly has also been a congressional correspondent for CNN.

For his advancement, he's received much praise, as did his successor.

"So incredibly grateful and excited for my next chapter at CNN. It's a dream to work with the most amazing team in the business," tweeted MJ Lee, who will be succeeding Mattingly as the network's senior White House correspondent.

Lee joined CNN from Politico in 2015 and has covered the #MeToo movement, the 2020 presidential election and the Biden administration.

Lastly, Priscilla Alvarez, who covers immigration, has joined the CNN White House staff.

"Some personal news: I'm joining the amazing CNN White House team. Can't wait to get started. I'll also continue to cover immigration, so keep sending tips my way," she tweeted.

Alvarez joined CNN in 2019 after writing for The Atlantic.