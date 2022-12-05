CNN's CEO Forced to Hire Extra Security Amid Wave of Firings

CNN's CEO, Chris Licht, was forced to hire extra security amid a wave of layoffs at the corporate news network.

Licht's purchase of additional security came as a preventive measure to discuss firings with employees in person.

"Some CNN sources who passed by Licht on Thursday did notice the presence of multiple security guards standing outside of the conference room, and at least one walking around with Licht as he moved about the floor," Puck reported.

In a memo to staffers, Licht, 51, wrote on Thursday, according to Deadline, that "at the highest level, the goal is to direct our resources to best serve and grow audiences for our core news programming and products."

"To achieve these goals, we will be reducing open job positions, reimagining our workflows and aligning our staffing, investments and focus around three key strategic priorities: programming, newsgathering and digital. All decisions are designed to strengthen the core of our business."

The recent layoffs come after a months-long review conducted by Licht.