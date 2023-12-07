CNN to Host 2 GOP Primary Debates in January

CNN will host two GOP primary debates in January: one at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 10, and one at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hamsphire, on Jan. 21.

CNN's debate field is unlikely to include former President Donald Trump, who has claimed his large polling lead would make debating his top challengers a no-win situation for his campaign.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent Newsmax town hall pointed out that Newsmax has yet to host a debate and has called for a matchup with Trump on the network, an offer "Eric Bolling The Balance" host Eric Bolling accepted.

"I'd love to do a debate on Newsmax," DeSantis said. "We get the former president and me and let's just have at it for an hour."

CNN is requiring its debate fields to be whittled by candidates with at least 10% in three separate national or state polls, one of which must be a CNN poll. Also, candidates who finish in the top three of the Iowa caucuses Jan. 15 will be invited to the New Hampshire debate.

The qualifying window for the respective debates are Jan. 2 and Jan. 16.

The Republican National Committee has been expected to release its 2024 GOP primary candidates from a requirement that prevents them from participating in a non-RNC-sanctioned debate, CNN reported Thursday.

Trump has opposed the RNC-run debates and called for them to end.

"RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates," Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. "Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"