CNN Owner Sponsoring Drag Queen Story Hour for Kids

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of CNN, will sponsor an LGBTQ+ film festival in July, which includes a drag queen story hour for children, Deadline is reporting.

The entertainment news website attributed the information to Outfest, which bills itself as the "world's largest LGBTQ+ film and media organization." Joining Warner Bros. Discovery in presenting the event is Genesis Motor America.

The Outfest Los Angeles Summer Festival, scheduled from July 13-23, will be capped off at the Vidiots theater in Los Angeles with activities including a "Family Day" celebration.

According to Deadline, "queer youth and queer families" will be invited to attend two film programs for children and teens. Activities will include a Drag Story Hour.

Outfest tweeted on Thursday: "We are excited to announce our centerpiece films for the 41st #Outfest LA Film Festival, including honoring actor, producer, musician #AmandlaStenberg and @MadameGandhi."