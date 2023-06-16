×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cnn | drag queen | story hour | kids | lgbtq | warner bros. discovery | film festival

CNN Owner Sponsoring Drag Queen Story Hour for Kids

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 08:37 AM EDT

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of CNN, will sponsor an LGBTQ+ film festival in July, which includes a drag queen story hour for children, Deadline is reporting.

The entertainment news website attributed the information to Outfest, which bills itself as the "world's largest LGBTQ+ film and media organization." Joining Warner Bros. Discovery in presenting the event is Genesis Motor America.

The Outfest Los Angeles Summer Festival, scheduled from July 13-23, will be capped off at the Vidiots theater in Los Angeles with activities including a "Family Day" celebration.

According to Deadline, "queer youth and queer families" will be invited to attend two film programs for children and teens. Activities will include a Drag Story Hour.

Outfest tweeted on Thursday: "We are excited to announce our centerpiece films for the 41st #Outfest LA Film Festival, including honoring actor, producer, musician #AmandlaStenberg and @MadameGandhi."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of CNN, will sponsor an LGBTQ+ film festival in July, which includes a drag queen story hour for children, Deadline is reporting.
cnn, drag queen, story hour, kids, lgbtq, warner bros. discovery, film festival
141
2023-37-16
Friday, 16 June 2023 08:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved