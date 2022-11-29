Don Lemon Rejects Idea of 'Liberal' CNN

CNN anchor Don Lemon disagreed that the network has altered its liberal approach under new CEO Chris Licht.

Lemon appeared on Monday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed CNN's editorial slant.

"The word on the street is that you guys aren't allowed to be liberal anymore," host Colbert said to Lemon. "Is that the case?"

"I don't think we ever were liberal," Lemon replied. "What Chris is saying is that he wants Republicans, sensible Republicans. He wants us to hold people to account."

Lemon insisted that Licht's vision is a network where people of all viewpoints "feel comfortable coming on and appearing on CNN."

"So if you invite someone into your house, you want to make them comfortable," Lemon told Colbert. "But by the nature of what we do, we have to hold people to account.

"That doesn't mean we're going liberal or conservative or whatever. It just means that we are doing what we do, and that's good journalism."

Lemon attempt to spin was not new. In September, the former late-night host insisted that being moved to mornings was a "promotion" and that he "was not demoted."

"I was presented with an opportunity that I can't pass up at this network," Lemon said on CNN after it was announced he would host a morning show.

"We have a new boss who is a morning show impresario. And he wants a morning show that will kick off the editorial direction of the network every single day, and I am honored that he asked me to do it."

In July, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said CNN would renew its focus on "journalism," signaling the left-leaning network would return to its straight-news roots of previous decades, while simultaneously creating a product which appeals to political conservatives.

Zaslav tapped Licht as the new head of CNN.

Former CNN host Brian Stelter was fired and his media affairs show "Reliable Sources" was canceled in September by Licht.

Stelter had been criticized by former President Donald Trump's supporters for his partisan coverage of the former chief executive.

CNN's evening lineup also has continued to deal with the loss of Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December 2021, for aiding his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual assault allegations.