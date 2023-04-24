CNN Host Don Lemon Says Network Fired Him

Don Lemon claimed Monday that CNN fired him, posting a lengthy account on Twitter that the nework later disputed.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that

someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

The network's communications department called Lemon's account "inaccurate."

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the tweet said. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

CNN CEO ChrisLicht announced Lemon's departure in a statement:

"CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Lemon's departure comes a little over two months after he apologized to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. During a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians, Lemon said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Lemon was widely condemned, including by Licht., who chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" and a "huge distraction," The New York Times reported.

Lemon used to host the prime-time "Don Lemon Tonight," but moved to the mornings when the network launched "CNN This Morning" in November, just before the U.S. midterm elections, as one of the first major programming moves under Licht.

Material from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.