CNN: Security Beefed Up for D.C. Judge in Trump Case

CNN reported that increased security was assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over the federal criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

According to CNN, security in the courtroom and around the Washington D.C., courthouse where the case is being heard increased during Trump's arraignment last week and could further increase.

Federal prosecutors are asking Chutkan for a "protective order" restricting Trump and his team from sharing information they receive during the discovery process of his 2020 election case, while Trump is asking Chutkan to recuse herself from the matter, the report said.

"There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case," Trump posted on social media after his indictment and arraignment on four felony counts of lying about fraud in the 2020 presidential election and illegally creating a slate of "fake electors" choosing him over President Joe Biden, as well as obstructing a federal proceeding at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the report said.

Prosecutors also point to another Trump social media post after the indictment that said, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU," which they believe threatens potential witnesses and others involved in the case, according to the report.

Trump's team is asking for less restrictive rules than the prosecutor's order would allow, claiming the case from Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith is politically motivated and trying to restrict Trump's First Amendment free speech rights.

CNN reported Sunday that Chutkan denied the Trump team's request to extend the deadline for responding to the protective order motion on Saturday.

Trump attorney John Lauro told CNN on Sunday that they intend to keep fighting the requested order.

"The press and the American people in a campaign season have a right to know what the evidence is in this case provided that this evidence is not protected otherwise," Lauro said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in charge of protecting the federal judiciary told CNN that it does not discuss security measures regarding protecting judges, but that it "take(s) that responsibility very seriously."

"Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS," spokesperson Drew J. Wade told CNN. "While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process."