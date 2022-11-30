CNN's Licht Starts Layoffs, Reducing Paid Contributors

Layoffs are underway at CNN under CEO Chris Licht, with a large focus Wednesday on reducing paid contributors as a part of a "recalibrated reporting strategy," CNN's own media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted.

Darcy shared the all-staff memo from Licht, saying employees will get the ax Thursday, right in the middle of the holiday season.

Licht's memo said it's hard to say goodbye to "many," calling it a "gut punch" for "all of us."

"It will be a difficult time for everyone," Licht wrote. "If your job has been impacted you will learn more through an in-person meeting or via Zoom, depending on your location."

Licht said those who are eligible for 2022 bonuses will still receive them before they are given their termination date and severance package.

"Let's take care of each other this week," Licht wrote.

Licht has a reported net worth of $15 million and signed on to make about $3 million annually.

CNN workers have been worried about coming layoffs under Licht for weeks.