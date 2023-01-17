×
Tags: cnn | atlanta | downtown | move | warner bros. | turner broadcasting

CNN Move Out of Downtown Atlanta Expected to Be Completed by End of 2023

a view of the cnn sign on a building
An exterior view of the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) in Atlanta, Georgia (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 08:50 AM EST

CNN is planning to be completely moved out of its downtown Atlanta offices by the end of the year.

The news network is moving its Georgia operations to the Warner Bros. Discovery Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus a few miles to the north, according to the Washington Examiner.

The closing of the CNN Center will remove the network's logo from the downtown skyline, where its been a fixture for years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

CNN had occupied the building for more than 35 years.

But the newspaper noted CNN moved its headquarters to New York years ago, as the building slowly emptied out.

All weekday anchors are based in New York or Washington, D.C., However, significant international and digital operations are still in Atlanta. According to AdWeek, CNN has already moved it master control operations to the Techwood campus.

The news networks' former parent company, AT&T, had sold the downtown CNN Center in 2021 for nearly $164 million as a cost-cutting move.

Smaller space at their Midtown Techwood property is already being prepared. Ted Turner brought the property to start CNN in 1979.

"I am heartbroken," said Tom Johnson, CNN president from 1990 to 2001. "So many of my friends tell me how they're going to miss that wonderful CNN logo on top of CNN Center. It just meant so much to us."

According to the Journal-Constitution other cable networks' departments, including for TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, and truTV are based at the Techwood campus.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


