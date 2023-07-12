CNN Apologizes to Dylan Mulvaney

CNN issued an on-air apology to Dylan Mulvaney on Wednesday, one day after a segment used "the wrong pronoun" to identify the transgendered influencer.

Mulvaney was thrust into the national spotlight in April after partnering with Bud Light for a marketing campaign.

Since then, sales of the beer have plummeted among backlash and boycotts. Bud Light dropped out of the No. 1 spot as America's top-selling beer.

CNN's segment on Tuesday involved a correspondent taking to the streets to ask people their thoughts on the Bud Light/Mulvaney campaign. Mulvaney, a 26-year-old biological male, was referred to as "he" and "him" by correspondent Ryan Young and some of the people interviewed.

"Before we wrap up today, we do want to make an important note," host Kate Bolduan said as Wednesday's "CNN News Central" show ended.

"Yesterday, in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light's recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronoun. CNN aims to honor individuals' ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error."

On Tuesday, Young described Mulvaney to the CNN audience.

"He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light," said Young said, who also mispronounced Mulvaney's first name as "Dylvan," the New York Post reported. "[Trans activists] didn't like how Bud Light didn't stand by him after all this."

Young was shown speaking with several people about Mulvaney, the Daily Caller reported.

"It's quite simple, people just don't want it shoved down their throat," one man said.

"No Bud Light, because, it's like, I have grandchildren. We don't need to put that in the young kids' heads," one woman said.

Deadline reported last month that Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of CNN, will sponsor a July LGBTQ+ film festival, which includes a drag queen story hour for children.

Deadline attributed the information to Outfest, which bills itself as the "world's largest LGBTQ+ film and media organization." Joining Warner Bros. Discovery in presenting the July 13-23 Los Angles event is Genesis Motor America.