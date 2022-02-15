CNN's Allison Gollust Resigns After Zucker Revelations, Cuomos Probe

After acknowledging her relationship with former CNN President Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust has herself now resigned as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The news came in a tweet from CNN media analyst Brian Stelter, sharing a memo Tuesday from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

"Earlier today, Allison Gollust resigned from CNN following the conclusion of the company's investigation into issues associated with Chris Cuomo and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo," Kilar wrote.

CNN's third-party investigation started in September after Gov. Cuomo resigned in August and the "comprehensive and definitive" probe concluded this weekend, according to Kilar.

He noted 40 individuals and 100,000 texts and emails were reviewed in the probe by third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge.

"The investigation found violations of company policies, including CNN's News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo," he continued.

Kilar added a vow for CNN to hold the "highest standards of journalistic integrity," calling the latest revelations "troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read."

Gollust served four months as Gov. Cuomo's communications director before leaving in 2013 to rejoin Zucker when he became head of CNN.

Gollust had worked with Zucker during a 15-year stint at NBC, where she was executive vice president of corporate communications. Zucker was president and chief executive of NBCUniversal before leaving after Comcast purchased the company.

Zucker had resigned earlier this month after his relationship with Gollust, reportedly a open secret at CNN, became public amid alleged CNN settlement talks with Chris Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo, who resigned late last year, was reportedly expected to sue for the $18 million due on his contract.