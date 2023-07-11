×
Tags: cluster | ukraine | ammo | biden | bipartisan

Bipartisan Minority Pushes to Deny Ukraine Cluster Bombs

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 06:15 PM EDT

A small minority of bipartisan lawmakers are pushing to deny the Biden administration's request to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, Axios reported.

In Congress, an amendment banning the transfer of cluster munitions per the National Defense Authorization Act from Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., garnered support from a dozen Democrats on Tuesday and Florida GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna.

According to President Joe Biden, the call for sending cluster munitions to Ukraine is due to depleted ammunition reserves.

An uphill battle persists for those seeking to deny Ukraine cluster munitions as war hawks make up the majority of both chambers of Congress.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., joined Armed Services Committee members Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in supporting the decision to block Jacobs' amendment, noting she would "work very hard to oppose" it if it goes to the Senate.

