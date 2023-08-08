WSJ: Cluster Bombs Bolster Ukraine's Counteroffensive

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S.-made cluster munitions are — allegedly — revitalizing Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Reporting from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, The Journal writes that "newly delivered, American-made cluster munitions have given fresh impetus to Ukraine's campaign to retake territory captured by Russia, after weeks of little progress."

Kyiv's counteroffensive lines, the publication continues, have been met with significant challenges from the vast expanse of minefields and Moscow's dominant air superiority. This, in turn, hindered Ukraine's utilization of Western-supplied tanks and armored vehicles.

Although the deployment of cluster bombs, which over 100 countries have banned, has not single-handedly tipped the scales of power advantageously for Ukraine, soldiers assert that these munitions have aided them in recapturing Russian positions.

In conjunction with this, a shift in tactical approach has permitted Ukrainian troops to make headway, allowing them to inch closer to the principal defensive lines held by the Russian forces.

The piece goes on to report that "Russian forces have been using cluster munitions throughout the war," and that "Ukraine also used them at times last year, according to a United Nations report."

In early July, President Joe Biden in a CNN report, defended the United States' position of shipping cluster munitions.

"The main thing is," Biden says, "they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now – keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas – or they don't. And I think they needed them."

Among presidential candidates opposing the use of cluster munitions include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr.