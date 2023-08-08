×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cluster | bombs | ukraine

WSJ: Cluster Bombs Bolster Ukraine's Counteroffensive

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 06:28 PM EDT

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S.-made cluster munitions are — allegedly — revitalizing Ukraine's counteroffensive. 

Reporting from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, The Journal writes that "newly delivered, American-made cluster munitions have given fresh impetus to Ukraine's campaign to retake territory captured by Russia, after weeks of little progress."

Kyiv's counteroffensive lines, the publication continues, have been met with significant challenges from the vast expanse of minefields and Moscow's dominant air superiority. This, in turn, hindered Ukraine's utilization of Western-supplied tanks and armored vehicles.

Although the deployment of cluster bombs, which over 100 countries have banned, has not single-handedly tipped the scales of power advantageously for Ukraine, soldiers assert that these munitions have aided them in recapturing Russian positions.

In conjunction with this, a shift in tactical approach has permitted Ukrainian troops to make headway, allowing them to inch closer to the principal defensive lines held by the Russian forces.

The piece goes on to report that "Russian forces have been using cluster munitions throughout the war," and that "Ukraine also used them at times last year, according to a United Nations report."

In early July, President Joe Biden in a CNN report, defended the United States' position of shipping cluster munitions.

"The main thing is," Biden says, "they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now – keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas – or they don't. And I think they needed them."

Among presidential candidates opposing the use of cluster munitions include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S.-made cluster munitions are - allegedly - revitalizing Ukraine's counteroffensive. Reporting from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, The Journal reports that "newly delivered, American-made cluster munitions have given fresh impetus...
cluster, bombs, ukraine
263
2023-28-08
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved