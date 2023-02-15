Club for Growth Endorses Sen. Rick Scott for Reelection

A leading Republican super PAC endorsed Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for reelection.

Club for Growth's endorsement also represents an admonishment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was opposed by the conservative Scott for the chamber's GOP leadership role in the new Congress.

"While other Republicans have caved to massive tax-and-spend packages that have strained our economy," Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Politico, "Rick Scott has consistently championed small government solutions centered around fiscal responsibility, and because of that he's faced the unfounded and false attacks of liberal Democrats like President Biden and even establishment Republicans like Leader McConnell."

McIntosh added that Scott, a former healthcare executive and ex-Florida governor, was a "proven conservative who has promoted economic growth."

The Club for Growth, which supported Scott in his 2018 campaign, spent $60 million on Senate races in last year's midterm elections.

A Club for Growth spokesman told Politico that the group's super PAC intends to spend on Scott's behalf in the 2024 election. Currently, there are no Republican primary opponents, and no notable Democrat challengers.

"The establishment in Washington has failed, and they're the only ones who don't realize it," Scott told Politico in a statement. "We need more champions in Washington who are willing to fight the status quo and work to rescue America from the failures of Joe Biden, Democrats, and the Washington establishment."

Club for Growth previously announced it was endorsing Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., for the Senate seat being vacated by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who's running for governor.

Scott on Friday introduced a bill to strengthen Social Security and Medicare after President Joe Biden accused him of trying to cut the entitlement programs during last week's State of the Union speech.

"I have been fighting since day one to protect and preserve programs like Social Security and Medicare for Florida's seniors, and today I am proud to announce new legislation, my Protect Our Seniors Act, to safeguard the benefits of these critical entitlements," Scott said.

McConnell has sought to distance the party from Scott's proposal to require Congress to reapprove federal programs, including Medicare and Social Security, every five years.

Scott, who chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the midterms, clashed with McConnell often on matters of 2022 election strategy.

The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a super PAC aligned with McConnell, spent $240 million into Senate races last year as NRSC resources were strained. However, SLF cut off funding for poorly performing GOP nominees in Arizona and New Hampshire.

Overall, Republicans' were disappointed in the election results and failed to capture the majority in the Senate.

SLF and the NRSC have said they have no plans to oppose Scott's 2024 reelection bid, Politico reported.