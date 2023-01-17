Club for Growth Poll: DeSantis Would Be Harder for Biden to Beat

According to a new poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may pose a bigger threat to President Joe Biden's reelection chances in a theoretical 2024 showdown than former President Donald Trump does.

The poll, conducted of more than 1,000 voters by WPA Intelligence for the conservative Club for Growth organization shows DeSantis, if he enters the GOP race, coming out ahead of Biden by 45% to 42%, reports The Washington Times.

However, the poll showed Biden over Trump by 49% to 41% and DeSantis ahead of Trump in terms of providing a stronger challenge to Biden.

The poll did not pit DeSantis and Trump against each other in a theoretical poll for the 2024 GOP primary season but did gauge public recognition of the three politicians, based on photographs added in the poll.

Biden and Trump were the most recognized, with 98% of the poll's respondents recognizing them, but only 64% identified DeSantis. However, 80% of those surveyed said they recognize his name.

Biden also came out with favorable ratings, with 45% of respondents saying they have a favorable view of him, compared to 41% for DeSantis and 39% for Trump.

The poll follows a similar one last month by Suffolk University, where DeSantis came out ahead of Biden by 47% to 43%, with Biden ahead of Trump by 47% to 40%, and with DeSantis ahead of Trump in the GOP primary by 56% to 33%, reports The Washington Examiner.