Club for Growth Hits Biden Over Economy in New Ad

The conservative organization Club for Growth this week released a new ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden for "painful inflation" and other economic issues, The Hill reports.

Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that gross domestic product dropped for the second quarter in a row. Biden rejected criticism following its release, saying, "It's no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," adding that the U.S. is "on the right path."

The ad, which is set to air this Sunday in multiple states including Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada, starts with a clip of Biden saying, "My economic plan is moving this country in a better direction."

A narrator then says: "But today, America is officially in a recession. And the Biden recession is because of Biden policies. Radical economic plan causing painful inflation and radical environmental plan causing pain at the pump.

"Call Joe Biden and tell him the only thing his economic plan is doing is hurting your family."

In a statement, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said: "Since taking office, the Biden administration has laughed at the very real concerns facing our economy by downplaying the hardships American families are experiencing and by shifting blame and overtly lying. Make no mistake, America is now in Biden's recession regardless of what the administration tries to say."