Clintons Headline Guest List at Abedin-Soros Wedding

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 06:12 PM EDT

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were among Democrat royalty who attended the wedding of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, the son of progressive billionaire George Soros, last week in Water Mill, New York, The Hill reported.

The wedding was also attended by former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and the minority leaders of both chambers of Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., according to the report.

Abedin was a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, beginning as a 19-year-old intern while at George Washington University, Vogue reported. Abedin was vice chair of Hillary's 2016 failed campaign for president, losing to President Donald Trump.

Abedin, who was previously married to disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, was deputy chief of staff to Hillary when she was Secretary of State. Abedin and Weiner just finalized their divorce in 2025 despite Abedin being engaged to Soros. Abedin filed for divorce in 2017, nine months after Weiner's sexting scandal surfaced. Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010 and share a son, Jordan, 13.

Hillary Clinton was among those who spoke at the reception.

Also attending the wedding were former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania; comedian Jimmy Fallon; actors Adrien Brody and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, according to the reports.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 17 June 2025 06:12 PM
