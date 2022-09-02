Hillary Clinton: 'No Regrets' About Staying Married to Bill

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told CBS News Friday that she has "no regrets" staying married to former President Bill Clinton, despite his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s.

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell interviewed Clinton and daughter Chelsea to highlight the pair's new Apple TV+ docuseries "Gutsy," asking the former first lady why she believes staying in her marriage of 47 years to Bill was "gutsier" than running for president in 2016.

"In terms of my private life, it was really hard. And as you know, everybody had an opinion about it. People who I never met had very strong opinions about it," The Hill reported that Clinton said during the interview. "And it took a lot of, honestly, prayer and thoughtfulness and talking to people I totally trusted, to really think through — because it was all being done in public. But I have no regrets."

According to Apple, which will release the eight-part series on Sept. 9, the show will follow Clinton and her daughter "as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them."

Other "Gutsy" women profiled on the series include Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and others, according to the company.

Variety reported in July that the docuseries is based on the "The Book of Gutsy Women," written by Chelsea and her mother.

The pair serve as executive producers for the show alongside alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, according to the report.

While serving as president in 1995, Bill Clinton engaged in a sexual relationship with Lewinsky while she was in her early 20s, embroiling him in a scandal that would lead House Republicans to impeach him, only to be acquitted in the Senate, according to History.com.

The scandal came to light during depositions in a lawsuit filed against Clinton by Paula Jones, who claimed sexual misconduct against him.

While having to admit to the affair and being impeached in the House for perjury for initially denying the relationship with Lewinsky, Clinton eventually settled the lawsuit for $850,000 but did not admit any wrongdoing, according to History.com.