Clintons, Harris, Biden Flood NY to Save Sinking Gov. Hochul

Democratic big guns, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, are stumping in New York this week in a last-ditch attempt to save the sinking campaign of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"New York Democrats are smashing the glass and pulling the fire alarm," state Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy told the New York Post.

With the midterm election just a few days away, Hillary Clinton and Harris stood side by side with Hochul in the Big Apple Thursday night as the governor's race tightens. GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin is gaining ground with a message on crime that appears to be resonating with voters.

Despite having his own problems with being underwater in the polls, President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a rally with Hochul in Yonkers on Sunday, showing the lengths Democrats are going to keep her on top in the race in the heavily blue state.

"A New York loss would [be] a national, overwhelming Democratic Party embarrassment. It has — for the Democrats — to be avoided at any campaign cost," political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told the Post. "If the Black vote doesn't turn out, she's dead."