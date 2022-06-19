Hillary Clinton Won't Seek Presidency in 2024 — If Joe Biden Runs Again

Hillary Clinton ostensibly ruled out a run for president in 2024 Friday, saying such a move would detract from President Joe Biden's reelection bid for that cycle.

"No, out of the question," Clinton told the Financial Times, regarding the notion of her attempting to upend Biden in the 2024 Democratic Party primary.

She added: "I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."

The Clinton news comes on the heels of a Hill-HarrisX poll from earlier this week, revealing that a "majority" of American voters don't want Biden — who'll turn 80 this November — to run again for president.

Does that mean Clinton would seek out the presidency, if Biden retired at the end of his term in January 2025? The Financial Times interview apparently didn't cover that hypothetical.

President Biden hasn't formally announced his plans for 2024. However, Jen Psaki — who served as Biden's first White House press secretary, before accepting a TV job with MSNBC — recently acknowledged that a reelection campaign would likely be in the offing.

"That's his intention," Psaki previously told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked about Biden's future prospects.

Clinton, 74, sought the Democratic Party nomination in 2008, losing out to future President Barack Obama.

And then in 2016, Clinton — formerly a U.S. senator (New York) and Secretary of State — secured the Democratic nomination, but ultimately lost to President Donald Trump in the general election.

In that same interview with Financial Times, reporter Edward Luce openly wondered to Clinton if Democrats were "going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority."

This reportedly prompted Clinton to say, "We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window. ... Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority."