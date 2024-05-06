Monmouth Poll: Americans' Climate Change Concern Drops

A new poll finds fewer Americans see climate change as a "very serious problem," The Hill reported Monday.

The Monmouth University poll, conducted in April, shows a 10-point decline from the last time the poll was conducted in September 2021, 56% to 46%, the Hill reported. The poll surveyed 808 adults, The Hill reported.

The poll found 66% still viewed climate change as a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" problem, down from 70% in 2021.

The biggest decline came from young people. Only 50% of adults ages 18 to 34 said climate change was a "very serious problem," down from 67% in 2021.

Adults ages 35 to 54 saw a 4 point decline, 48% to 44% while adults ages 55 and older saw a 10 point decline, 54% to 44%.

Only 13% of Republicans said climate change is a "very serious" problem, down 21% from 2021.

The number of Americans who said climate change is not happening increased from 18% in 2021 to 23% in the newest poll.