WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: climatechange

Monmouth Poll: Americans' Climate Change Concern Drops

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 04:04 PM EDT

A new poll finds fewer Americans see climate change as a "very serious problem," The Hill reported Monday.

The Monmouth University poll, conducted in April, shows a 10-point decline from the last time the poll was conducted in September 2021, 56% to 46%, the Hill reported. The poll surveyed 808 adults, The Hill reported.

The poll found 66% still viewed climate change as a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" problem, down from 70% in 2021.

The biggest decline came from young people. Only 50% of adults ages 18 to 34 said climate change was a "very serious problem," down from 67% in 2021.

Adults ages 35 to 54 saw a 4 point decline, 48% to 44% while adults ages 55 and older saw a 10 point decline, 54% to 44%.

Only 13% of Republicans said climate change is a "very serious" problem, down 21% from 2021.

The number of Americans who said climate change is not happening increased from 18% in 2021 to 23% in the newest poll.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new poll finds fewer Americans see climate change as a "very serious problem," The Hill reported Monday. The Monmouth University poll, conducted in April, shows a 10-point decline from the last time the poll was conducted in September 2021, 56% to 46%.
climatechange
168
2024-04-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved