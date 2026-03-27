'Unsettled: Climate Change's Real Story' Debuts 9 p.m. Sunday

Examining the actual science, economics, and reporting surrounding the widely disputed issue of Earth’s climate is the subject of Newsmax’s original documentary “Unsettled: Climate Change’s Real Story.”

The film, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., focuses on what the research actually says while challenging viewers to consider what is known and what remains uncertain speculation about the climate controversy.

When to Watch:

9pm ET Unsettled: Climate Change’s Real Story

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

“The climate is changing, that is not in dispute. What merits closer examination is how scientific complexity is translated into public certainty and policy urgency,” director/producer Keith Neubert said. He notes the film features voices of highly accomplished physicists, climatologists, and policy leaders who explore areas where evidence is robust, projections are divergent and disagreement persists.

“The message uncovered is not to dismiss environmental concern, nor to advocate inaction, but to encourage intellectual rigor and open inquiry in a field that increasingly shapes global decision-making,” he added.

The distinguished scientists and policy leaders featured include U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright and former Obama administration physicist/senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Steven Koonin, author of “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters.”

Renowned climate scientist and Georgia Tech professor Judith Curry also is featured as is the 2025 Department of Energy report she co-authored along with leading scientists including Koonin. The analysis challenged prevailing assumptions about climate modeling, greenhouse gas emissions and extreme weather attribution, among other topics.

In general, they spotlight where climate science is robust, where it remains uncertain, and how those uncertainties are often minimized, or excluded entirely, from public discourse.

The film also investigates how worst-case scenarios became dominant narratives while dissenting voices in academia, media, and government institutions are sidelined. The American public through relentless headlines, political declarations, and emotionally charged imagery, has for decades been told that climate science is “settled,” that catastrophe is imminent, and that sweeping economic and energy transformations are the only path to survival.

Additionally, the powerful financial ecosystem surrounding climate policy, which includes more than $10 trillion globally invested in wind, solar, and battery technologies over the past decades is examined. Despite this, these energy sources account for less than 3% of total global energy consumption.

That’s as trillions more in subsidies, mandates, research funding, and private investment continue to flow through political, academic, and corporate channels.

“Unsettled is not an argument for doing nothing,” Neubert said. “It’s an argument for doing things wisely; investing in innovation, adapting intelligently, and grounding decisions in transparent science.”