Poll: Energy Independence More Important Than Climate Change

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say it is more important for America to be energy independent than to fight climate change, according to a poll released Thursday by the Center Square.

The survey, conducted March 18-19 among 1,000 registered voters by pollster Scott Rasmussen, also found that:

50% said keeping the price of cars low was more important to them than reducing emissions compared with 43% who said emissions reductions were more important.

59% said reducing the cost and improving the reliability of electricity and gas for American families was more important than reducing greenhouse gas emissions, compared with 35% who said reducing emissions was more important.

The poll, which has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, comes shortly after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a series of actions to roll back landmark environmental regulations, including rules on pollution from coal-fired power plants, climate change, and electric vehicles.

If approved after a lengthy process that includes public comment, the Trump administration's actions will eliminate trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and "hidden taxes," Zeldin said, lowering the cost of living for American families and reducing prices for such essentials such as buying a car, heating your home, and operating a business.