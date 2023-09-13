×
Study: Even Green Cleaning Products Emit Harmful Chemicals

Wednesday, 13 September 2023 06:28 PM EDT

A study published Tuesday in the ScienceDirect journal Chemosphere found that many cleaning products release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that could harm humans.

Conducted by the Environmental Working Group, the peer-reviewed study found that 530 unique VOCs were detected in 30 analyzed products, including eco-friendly "green" products with and without fragrances.

Of the 530 VOCs, 193 were considered health hazards based on either California's Department of Toxic Substances Control Candidate Chemicals List or the European Chemical Agency's Classification and Labeling Inventory.

On average, fragrance-free "green" products emitted four chemicals classified as hazardous, while "green" products with a fragrance averaged 15 and conventional ones, 22.

"This study is a wake-up call for consumers, researchers, and regulators to be more aware of the potential risks associated with the numerous chemicals entering our indoor air," said Alexis Temkin, a senior toxicologist at EWG.

The primary cleaning products trade group, the American Cleaning Institute, emphasized to CBS News that manufacturers have been working to reduce VOCs in products.

"The fact is, in California ... regulators have placed limitations on the VOCs in most consumer products over the past three decades," the ACI stated.

"Industry has been working with government and regulators for decades to minimize VOC concentrations to keep them below levels that would be considered hazardous," it added.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


