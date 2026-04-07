Trump-Backed Fuller Wins Ga. House Runoff to Replace MTG

Republican Clay Fuller, backed by President Donald Trump, won Tuesday's special election runoff in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, securing the House seat vacated earlier this year by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Fuller about 90 minutes after the polls closed. With 46% of the votes totaled, Fuller was at 55.9% and his Democrat opponent, Shawn Harris, had 44.1% in the heavily Republican northwest Georgia district, giving the narrow GOP House majority a sliver of breathing room.

Greene defeated Harris by nearly 30 percentage points (64.4% to 35.6%) in 2024.

The race drew national attention as an early test of Trump's influence in down-ballot contests, with Fuller running as a staunch supporter of the president's "America First" agenda.

The victory came after neither candidate secured a majority in a crowded March special election, forcing the runoff under Georgia law.

Greene resigned from Congress in January following a public break with Trump, leaving the seat open in a district the president carried decisively in recent elections.

Fuller, a district attorney, consolidated Republican support after the initial round, overcoming Harris' early fundraising advantage and first-round plurality finish.

The outcome is expected to bolster Republicans' narrow majority in the House, where control has remained closely divided.

Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who campaigned as a moderate Democrat with a rural background, sought to appeal to independents and disaffected Republicans, but faced long odds in a district that has consistently favored GOP candidates by wide margins.

Fuller will serve the remainder of Greene's term, which runs through January 2027, and is expected to seek a full term in the November midterm elections.

The race unfolded against a backdrop of national political tensions, including debates over foreign policy and Trump's leadership, but local partisan dynamics ultimately prevailed in the deeply conservative district.