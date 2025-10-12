Rep. Claudia Tenney: Create Trump Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize once stood for strength, integrity, and moral clarity. Today, it too often rewards symbolism and politics instead of real achievement.

This year, the Nobel Committee honored María Corina Machado of Venezuela. Her bravery in the fight for democracy deserves recognition, but the world’s most consequential peacemaker, President Donald J. Trump, was again ignored.

I am the only member of Congress to have officially nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize twice. I will continue to nominate him every year that I am able, because his record speaks for itself.

President Trump’s leadership has made great strides in bringing peace and stability to regions long defined by war and division. He delivered results that no one thought possible.

Under President Trump’s leadership, America achieved what the global elite said was impossible.

He negotiated the historic Abraham Accords, bringing Israel and several Arab nations together in a breakthrough that redefined Middle East diplomacy.

He crushed ISIS, deterred Iran, kept North Korea in check, and restored American credibility abroad.

And now, President Trump’s steady influence has once again changed the course of history. The new peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes a comprehensive ceasefire and the release of the hostages, builds directly on the foundation he laid through strength and decisive diplomacy.

Trump proved that peace does not come from appeasement, but from power, clarity, and the courage to confront evil.

President Trump did what Barack Obama never could. Obama weakened America, divided our allies, and emboldened our enemies.

The Nobel Committee rewarded him anyway.

While Obama gave speeches, Trump delivered peace.

It is clear that the Nobel Committee has lost its way. It rewards rhetoric over results and politics over principle.

That is why I am calling for a new global honor: the Trump Peace and Prosperity Award.

This award would celebrate leaders and citizens who promote peace through strength, freedom, human rights, and economic progress. It would recognize real accomplishments that make the world safer and more prosperous.

I will never abandon my effort to see President Trump recognized by the Nobel Committee. But if the Committee continues to deny reality, we will build something better.

The Trump Peace and Prosperity Award will raise the standard for global leadership. It will restore credibility to the cause of peace and remind the world that lasting stability comes not from weakness but from strength.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is a congresswoman representing the 24th district in upstate New York and sits on the House Select Intelligence Committee.