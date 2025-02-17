WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: claudia tenney | donald trump | birthday | holiday | federal

Rep. Tenney Moves to Make Trump's Birthday a Federal Holiday

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 06:14 PM EST

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced a bill to make President Donald Trump's birthday a federal holiday "recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age."

In a press release, Tenney wrote, "From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable."

She added, "Just as George Washington's Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump's Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age."

The legislation would merge Trump's birthday with Flag Day, as both occur on June 14.

"By designating Trump's Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump's contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law," Tenney said.

She added, "No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump. As both our 45th and 47th president, he is the most consequential president in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
