NBC Poll: Americans Equally Concerned About Biden, Trump Docs

While there are differences in the cases of classified documents of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — generally depending on which side of the political aisle you are on — Americans are equally concerned with both, according to the latest NBC News poll.

In both cases, 67% of Americans polled say they are concerned about the classified documents being found at the private homes of Biden and Trump.

"Neither president gets a pass from their partisans," Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies told NBC News.

On the Biden classified documents found at numerous locations of late, according to the poll:

67% say it is concerning, with 33% saying it is very concerning.

18% say it's not too concerning or not concerning at all.

On the Trump documents retrieved during the last August raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to the poll:

67% say it is concerning, with 36% say it is very concerning.

20% say it's not too concerning or not concerning at all.

Both parties' registered voters registered a majority of being concerned:

52% of Democrats were concerned about Biden's classified documents.

53% of Republicans were concerned about Trump's classified documents.

Still, American politics remains polarized against the opposition, according to the pollsters.

"The calendar may read 2023, but you'd excuse someone if they continue to see 2022 in the country's outlook and in our politics," Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates told NBC News.

There has been no reset in the new Congress, according to McInturff.

"Elections are supposed to act as a chance to refresh and reset, and that did not happen," he added.

The NBC News poll was conducted Jan. 20-24, so the Jan. 24 news of former Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents was not addressed in the poll.

The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.