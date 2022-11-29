US Chamber CEO: We're Ready to Work With Divided Congress

Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said her organization stands ready to work with a divided Congress to make sure "America remains competitive and vibrant."

And she called on Republicans and Democrats to put partisanship aside and deal with the top issues facing the nation.

Her comments came in a Tuesday post on the U.S. Chamber's website.

"Voters recently sent a clear message that the economy and inflation are their top priorities, and lawmakers must commit to real solutions in the 118th Congress," she said. "The U.S. Chamber was proud to support 92 pro-business candidates, with the vast majority winning their races.

"We stand ready to work with them, congressional leadership, and all members of Congress to bring inflation under control, confront the threat of crime on American business, rein in regulatory overreach, and ensure America remains competitive and vibrant.

"With Democrats controlling the White House and Senate, Republicans controlling the House of Representatives, and with both sides holding very slim governing margins, it is time to move past the sharp partisanship of campaign season and for all members of Congress to focus on the economic challenges voters made clear were top of mind."

And she said despite predictions of gridlock, her organization believes the new Congress "can rise to meet the moments."

"Meaningful legislative accomplishments are within reach if we focus on what can and needs to be done," she said. "We know because it has been done before under previous divided governments."

Her post was the first in a series planned by the chamber headlined, "Calling on Congress."

"As the voice of American businesses of every size, industry, and region, the U.S. Chamber is ready to work with the 118th Congress on behalf of our members — and for the benefit of American voters — to help solve the challenges of our time," she said.

In early November Axios reported House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had made it clear, in conversations with chamber board members, he will not work with Clark and her team if he becomes House speaker. McCarthy demanded the business group replace Clark and its complete leadership.

But Mark Ordan, chairman of the chamber's board of directors, maintained Clark has the full backing from the board.

"Staying true to that mission requires a smart, savvy, vigorous leader like our CEO Suzanne Clark. It is for that reason that our governing body, the executive committee of the board of directors, is unequivocally enthusiastic about Suzanne's performance and the importance of her ongoing tenure as CEO of the U.S. Chamber. She has our complete support."

According to Axios, the conflict was touched off in Aug. 2020, when the chamber endorsed 23 Democrat freshmen for re-election. Of those endorsed, 15 won — guaranteeing that McCarthy could not win speaker back then.