Tags: clark | bar | disciplinary | conduct

DC Bar Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Jeff Clark

jeff clark speaks to the media
Jeff Clark (Susan Walsh/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 01:18 PM EDT

The D.C. Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel started disciplinary proceedings against Jeff Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official.

Clark "attempted to engage in conduct involving dishonesty" and "attempted to engage in conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice," according to a petition filed by the bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

According to Reuters, disciplinary proceedings are based on violations of standard of conduct overseeing the practice of law in D.C.

USA Today reported that Clark is facing the disciplinary action as a result of a letter he drafted that urged Georgia officials to convene a special session of the state legislature relating to the 2020 election.

Clark had tried to get Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to sign the letter, the newspaper reported.

The letter claimed the Justice Department had "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia," according to the filing.

In June, the House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol spotlighted how former President Donald Trump sought to replace Rosen with Clark, who was a Justice Department environmental lawyer.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The D.C. Bar Office of Disciplinary Counsel started disciplinary proceedings against Jeff Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official.
2022-18-22
Friday, 22 July 2022 01:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

