Parental Rights Activist Charged With Punching Teen

A Pennsylvania parental rights activist has been charged with punching a teenager while hosting an underage drinking party at her Bucks County home in September, USA Today has reported.

Clarice Schillinger, 36, faces criminal charges of assault, harassment, and giving minors alcohol during her daughter’s birthday party, according to the news outlet.

Schillinger, the executive director of “Back to School PA PAC” and a former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, started the political action committee post-COVID to endorse and fund school board candidates committed to reopening schools for in-person learning in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

According to USA Today, Schillinger in an email said her case had been dropped and suggested her “angry ex-boyfriend” was behind the accusations. A spokesman for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the charges are not being dismissed.

Schillinger's lawyer has disputed the charges and said she will fight them in court. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in late January.

“Ms. Schillinger has dedicated her life to public service,” Schillinger’s attorney Matthew Brittenburg said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Additionally, she has always been a law-abiding citizen. Ms. Schillinger looks forward to the opportunity to defend against these allegations.”