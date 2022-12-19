Justice Thomas Lays Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spent time over the weekend laying wreaths at the graves of U.S. soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Justice Clarence Thomas caught quietly volunteering to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen service members at Christmas," Newsmax host Benny Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Love this man."

Journalist Emily Miller posted a video to social media of Thomas volunteering for Wreaths Across America with his wife.

"Justice Clarence Thomas does #WreathsAcrossAmerica [to] honor the fallen and spend time supporting Gold Star families at Arlington," Miller tweeted. "Show respect for those of them reading this thread in your replies.

"You'll see Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas doing #WreathsAcrossAmerica without being recognized (look behind me at the beginning)," she wrote.

In addition to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Wreaths Across America lays wreaths at more than 3,500 locations in all 50 states, as well as at sea and abroad, according to the organization's website.

"While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out throughout the year," the group said. "From our Remembrance Tree program to the Wreaths Across America Museum in Maine, there are many different ways in which you can get involved."

Maine businessman Morrill Worcester began the annual tradition of laying wreaths at fallen soldiers' graves in 1992 when he arranged to place some of the surplus wreaths he had that year at Arlington.

The 74-year-old Thomas received accolades online for coming out in the cold weather to volunteer.

"Buried my daddy there last year," one user wrote. "Glad to think he got a wreath from these wonderful people."

"What a good heart this man has," another said.

"Justice Thomas is a national treasure!" Newsmax writer Michael Dorstewitz tweeted.