Justice Thomas Leaves George Washington University

Justice Clarence Thomas informed George Washington University that he would stop teaching constitutional law courses after nearly a decade, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

His decision follows a barrage of resignation calls from students at the institution after the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade last month.

"Justice Thomas informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall," a university spokesperson told the outlet.

"The students were promptly informed of Justice Thomas' decision by his co-instructor, who will continue to offer the seminar," they added.

Activists at George Washington took particular issue with the associate justice's controversial concurring opinion in the Dobbs case, in which he argued past high court decisions utilizing "substantive due process precedents" should be reconsidered.

Thomas specifically listed decisions that permit married couples to access contraceptives, prohibitions on public sodomy, and the 2015 same-sex marriage ruling as ones the court should reconsider.

There is also some concern regarding his wife, Ginni Thomas, who attended a rally supporting former President Donald Trump hours before rioters stormed the Capitol last year.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Sunday that the panel is "fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena" on Ginni Thomas if she doesn't testify voluntarily.

"The committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not," Cheney said. "I hope it doesn't get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily."