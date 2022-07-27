×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clarence thomas | george washington university | higher education | abortion | roe v wade

Justice Thomas Leaves George Washington University

Justice Thomas Leaves George Washington University
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:05 PM EDT

Justice Clarence Thomas informed George Washington University that he would stop teaching constitutional law courses after nearly a decade, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

His decision follows a barrage of resignation calls from students at the institution after the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade last month.

"Justice Thomas informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall," a university spokesperson told the outlet.

"The students were promptly informed of Justice Thomas' decision by his co-instructor, who will continue to offer the seminar," they added.

Activists at George Washington took particular issue with the associate justice's controversial concurring opinion in the Dobbs case, in which he argued past high court decisions utilizing "substantive due process precedents" should be reconsidered.

Thomas specifically listed decisions that permit married couples to access contraceptives, prohibitions on public sodomy, and the 2015 same-sex marriage ruling as ones the court should reconsider.

There is also some concern regarding his wife, Ginni Thomas, who attended a rally supporting former President Donald Trump hours before rioters stormed the Capitol last year.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Sunday that the panel is "fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena" on Ginni Thomas if she doesn't testify voluntarily.

"The committee is engaged with her counsel. We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not," Cheney said. "I hope it doesn't get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Justice Clarence Thomas informed George Washington University that he would stop teaching constitutional law courses after nearly a decade, The Hill reported on Wednesday.
clarence thomas, george washington university, higher education, abortion, roe v wade
262
2022-05-27
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved