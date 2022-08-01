×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: citizenship | la county | government | jobs

LA County Ends Citizenship Requirement for Most Government Jobs

employment contract is held
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 01 August 2022 11:44 AM EDT

Citizenship will no longer be a requirement for working at a job with Los Angeles County, after its board of supervisors voted unanimously without discussion to permit the county to hire noncitizens, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The only exceptions to the new rule are for those jobs in which American citizenship is required by state and/or federal law.

For example, U.S. citizenship will still be required in order to apply for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department or any peace officers hired by the county.

The board explained that the new policy "ensures that applicants for employment are fairly and equitably considered, without regard to national origin, citizenship, or other nonmerit factors that are not substantially related to successful performance of the duties of the position," according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The board added that the new policy is in the county's best interest by "reducing barriers to employment and broadening the applicant pool."

The motion also said that ending the citizenship requirement will help bring in workers who may have multiple language skills, "connecting with vulnerable communities and establishing new connections to critical services."

Los Angeles County public defender Ricardo García compared requiring citizenship to work for the city government with discrimination based on "cultural, racial, ethnic, or religious characteristics," Breitbart reported.

García emphasized that "barriers to employment based on cultural, racial, ethnic, or religious characteristics are contrary to our core values. Citizenship overlaps these demographic characteristics."

He added that the new rule "will promote equity in hiring and give the Public Defender's Office access to the most qualified applicants for employment, irrespective of their citizenship status," stressing that "an immigrant's experience will advance our vision, mission, and values to protect our clients' legal and human rights and enable us to more readily realize my goal that our employees fully represent the demographics of the population that we serve."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Citizenship will no longer be a requirement for working at a job with Los Angeles County, after its board of supervisors voted unanimously without discussion to permit the county to hire non-citizens, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
citizenship, la county, government, jobs
314
2022-44-01
Monday, 01 August 2022 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved