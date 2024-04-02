'X' Gender Option Added to Citizenship Application

A third gender option is now being offered by the Biden administration for those applying for naturalization.

"We have revised Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, to provide a third gender option, 'X,' defined as 'Another Gender Identity,'" read a statement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"The 04/01/24 edition of Form N-400 will be the first USCIS form to include the X gender option. Applicants filing this edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, will have X immediately available as a gender option on their form."

The move gives immigrants a new option beyond male and female for those who feel they don't fit into either of the two sexes, The Washington Times said. Those who check the new box will receive documents reflecting their gender as 'X.'

"Adding a third gender option helps ensure that secure identity documents and biographical data are accurate and helps both external stakeholders and individuals requesting immigration benefits," the agency said.

"It is also consistent with federal and state agencies that have adopted a third gender option, such as the U.S. Department of State's expanded passport services to offer gender X in their application.

"Historically, USCIS forms and associated documents have only offered two gender options: 'Male (M)' and 'Female (F).' This has created significant barriers for requestors who do not identify with either of those options."