CitiGroup, Already 99% Vaccinated, Keeps Its Mandate

CitiGroup is among the companies keeping its vaccine mandate voluntarily, as President Joe Biden will continue to push businesses to do after the Supreme Court shot down the constitutionality of imposing vaccine mandates on the U.S. private sector.

The move impacts just 1% of the CitiGroup workforce, as it has already announced 99% have already gotten vaccinated under the now-rejected Biden mandate on private businesses larger than 100 employees.

"This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure continuity of our business operations," Sara Wechter, head of CitiGroup Human Resources wrote in a statement. "Going into the last day, we expect the number of employees who have not complied will decrease even further."

Coincidentally, the Supreme Court ruling pointed to the too late phenomenon in its landmark opinion Thursday, ostensibly saying mandating a vaccine now is a permanent health decision that cannot be undone, arguing an immediate stay was needed.

Wall Street banks and investment firms have been more proactive than other sectors in requiring that employees return to offices, according to Reuters. Many of those moves have been derailed by the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Goldman Sachs has postponed its return to office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks.